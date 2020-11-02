Letter from Bishop Soto to the Clergy and Faithful of the Diocese of Sacramento about Jeremy Leatherby

Dear Friends in Christ:

On September 10, 2020 the Holy Father, Pope Francis, granted the personal request of Fr. Jeremy Leatherby for a return to the lay state and a dispensation from the promise of celibacy. I recently received the communication from the Holy See regarding Pope Francis’s judgment. Mr. Jeremy Leatherby was informed of the Holy Father’s decision on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Mr. Leatherby no longer has any responsibilities or rights proper to the clerical state. The Catholic Faithful are admonished not to participate in Mass or any further sacraments attempted by him.

Due to having incurred excommunication, latae sententiae, (the automatic result of his actions), due to schism, by publicly denying the legitimacy of Pope Francis (cc. 751; 1364), Mr. Leatherby is prayerfully urged to seek reconciliation with the Holy Father and the Church so that he may share in the benefits of sacramental graces and grow in holiness as a lay member of the Body of Christ. Please join me in supplication to the merciful Lord for this intention.

Because of the anguishing nature of the events involving Mr. Leatherby and the notoriety surrounding them I am sharing the remedial steps taken hoping that the Good Shepherd will bring his healing light to dispel the stormy clouds that have for too long plagued many of the Faithful and clergy of the Diocese of Sacramento.

Two separate disturbing matters of faith and discipline involving Mr. Leatherby, over time, have been commingled. These need to be understood separately.

While his priestly faculties were withdrawn, by both preaching and practice, Mr. Leatherby incited animosity and hatred against the Supreme Pontiff. He admitted to these actions in declarations published on August 6, 2020. By these actions Mr. Leatherby incurred excommunication, latae sententiae. He is still excommunicated and must seek reconciliation with the Church. For this we pray.

In March, 2016, I was made aware of an accusation against then-Fr. Leatherby for behavior in violation of the sixth commandment. Following diocesan protocols, I promptly withdrew his faculties and placed him on administrative leave from his assignment as pastor of Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish. Over time, I came to a moral certitude that the alleged prohibited behavior against the sixth commandment had transpired in the case of the accuser as well as with other adult women. The grave nature of these actions made me certain that Jeremy Leatherby could not return to public ministry. Dimensions of the initial accusation, though, made necessary a canonical trial, mandated by the Holy See and welcomed by Mr. Leatherby. Aware that a canonical trial would take time, I still was compelled to pursue this course required by canon law. The process extended over years, provoking frustration and anger from all sides as well as from many quarters, and with good reason.

The trial was proceeding when the events that incurred the excommunication came to light. In the same declaration, published by Mr. Leatherby on August 6, 2020, he admitted to behavior in violation of the sixth commandment. He also then requested laicization (return to the lay state). I acted promptly to convey his request to the Holy See, resulting in the Holy Father’s decision on September 10, 2020.

After much frustration and sorrow, God’s providential mercy has brought us to the River Jordan where the echo of Baptist’s voice calls us to repentance and conversion. The anger, frustration, and confusion have wounded many and weigh heavily on me and my brother priests. The woman who brought the initial accusation and her family have suffered more than has been revealed. Along with her testimony, other accounts of the silent suffering of women have been laid upon my heart. The necessary decision by the Holy Father now requires further steps. I must own and atone for the wounds that have been inflicted. I am sorry that vulnerable souls were abused. Their trust was betrayed. Their confidence in the Church’s saving grace was shaken. Their anguish requires respect, care and contrition from me.

I am ashamed that a brother priest abused the sacred trust of vulnerable women. It is disturbing that he has now placed himself outside of any ecclesial accountability. Both the abuse of his position of trust then his own lack of trust in the authority of the Church brought about the decisions of September 10, 2020.

My brother priests and I belong to the priesthood of Christ Jesus in communion with our Holy Father, Pope Francis. We are the stewards, not the owners, of this divine treasure. This priesthood exists only to serve Christ and His Church. In response to scandals that have troubled this local Church, our own humility, accountability, and personal sacrifice must be the remedies we offer to the People of God in the Diocese of Sacramento. I have admired the pastoral creativity and celibate generosity with which many of my brother priests have cared for their communities caught in the throes of the pandemic. We must encourage one another in this common fraternal endeavor of shepherding with the patience and charity of the Lord Jesus, seeking always to serve and not to be served.

I call upon my brother priests to join me in offering a day of reparation for the sins of clergy abuse on Friday, November 6, 2020. Fast on that day, if able to do so. Offer a Votive Mass of the Sacred Heart of Jesus. Pray for the victims of clergy abuse asking for God’s merciful healing upon them. Let us also pray for one another that we may generously, chastely and joyfully exercise our priestly duties for the good of the Church and the glory of God. The Faithful are welcomed to join with the clergy in this act of reparation.

May the intercession of our Blessed Mother Mary revive joy and generosity for the gospel of her beloved Son, Jesus. May we together, clergy and faithful, respond wholeheartedly to the call of Jesus. Let this not be a time of discouragement. “This is the time of fulfillment. The kingdom of God is at hand. Repent, and believe in the gospel.” (Mk. 1.15)

Respectfully,

+Jaime Soto

Bishop of Sacramento

Download this letter »

2 de noviembre de 2020

Queridos Amigos en Cristo:

El 10 de septiembre de 2020, el Santo Padre, Papa Francisco, concedió la solicitud personal del Pbro. Jeremy Leatherby de su regreso al estado laico y una dispensa de la promesa del celibato. Recientemente recibí la comunicación de la Santa Sede sobre el juicio del Papa Francisco. El Señor Jeremy Leatherby fue informado de la decisión del Santo Padre el martes, 27 de octubre de 2020. El Señor Leatherby ya no tiene responsabilidades ni derechos propios del estado clerical. Los Fieles Católicos son exhortados a no participar en Misa ni otros sacramentos intentados por él.

Debido a haber incurrido la excomunión, latae sententiae, (el resultado automático de sus acciones), por un cisma hecho con su rechazo de la legitimidad de Papa Francisco (cc. 751; 1364), se le pide al Sr. Leatherby que busque la reconciliación con el Sumo Pontífice y la Iglesia para que pueda compartir los beneficios de las gracias sacramentales y crecer en santidad como miembro laico del Cuerpo de Cristo. Por favor únanse a mí para suplicarle al Señor misericordioso por esta intención.

Debido a la naturaleza angustiosa de los eventos que involucraron al Sr. Leatherby y la notoriedad que los rodea, estoy compartiendo los pasos correctivos tomados con la esperanza de que el Buen Pastor traiga su luz curativa para disipar las nubes tormentosas que durante demasiado tiempo han afligido a muchos de los Fieles y clero de la Diócesis de Sacramento.

Con el tiempo, se han mezclado dos inquietantes cuestiones de fe y disciplina que involucran al Sr. Leatherby. Estos deben entenderse separadamente.

Mientras que sus facultades sacerdotales fueron retiradas, tanto por la predicación como por la práctica, el Sr. Leatherby incitó la animosidad y el odio contra el Sumo Pontífice. Admitió estas acciones en declaraciones publicadas el 6 de agosto de 2020. Por estas acciones el Sr. Leatherby incurrió una excomunión, latae sententiae. Todavía está excomulgado y debe buscar la reconciliación con la Iglesia. Por esto oramos.

En marzo de 2016, me enteré de una acusación contra el entonces padre Leatherby por comportamiento en violación del sexto mandamiento. Siguiendo los protocolos diocesanos, rápidamente retiré sus facultades y lo puse en descanso administrativo de su asignación como párroco de la Parroquia Presentación de la Santísima Virgen María. Con el tiempo, llegué a la certeza moral de que la alegada conducta prohibida contra el sexto mandamiento sí se había ocurrido tanto en el caso de la acusadora como en el de otras mujeres adultas. La gravedad de estas acciones me convenció de que Jeremy Leatherby no podría regresar al ministerio público. Sin embargo, las dimensiones de la acusación inicial hicieron necesario un juicio canónico, ordenado por la Santa Sede y acogido por el Sr. Leatherby. Consciente de que un juicio canónico llevaría tiempo, todavía me vi obligado a seguir este curso requerido por la ley canónica. El proceso se prolongó durante años, provocando frustración y enojo de todos los lados, así como de muchos sectores, y con razón.

El juicio estaba en curso cuando salieron a la luz los hechos que motivaron la excomunión. En la misma declaración, publicada por el Sr. Leatherby el 6 de agosto de 2020, admitió comportarse en violación del

sexto mandamiento. Luego también solicitó la laicización (regreso al estado laico). Actué rápidamente para transmitir su solicitud a la Santa Sede, lo que resultó en la decisión del Santo Padre el 10 de septiembre de 2020.

Después de mucha frustración y dolor, la misericordia providencial de Dios nos ha llevado al río Jordán, donde el eco de la voz del Bautista nos llama al arrepentimiento y la conversión. El coraje, la frustración y la confusión han herido a muchos y pesan mucho sobre este servidor y mis hermanos sacerdotes. La mujer que presentó la acusación inicial y su familia han sufrido más de lo que se ha revelado. Junto con su testimonio, y las cuentas del sufrimiento silencioso de otras mujeres se han puesto sobre mi corazón. La decisión del Santo Padre requiere ahora más pasos. Debo acoger y reparar las heridas infligidas. Lo siento mucho que almas vulnerables fueron abusadas. Su confianza fue traicionada. Su confianza en la gracia salvadora de la Iglesia se debilitó.

Me avergüenza que un hermano sacerdote haya abusado de la sagrada confianza de mujeres vulnerables. Es inquietante que ahora se haya colocado fuera de toda responsabilidad eclesial. Tanto el abuso de su puesto de confianza como su propia falta de confianza en la autoridad de la Iglesia provocaron las decisiones del 10 de septiembre de 2020.

Mis hermanos sacerdotes y yo pertenecemos al sacerdocio de Cristo Jesús en comunión con nuestro Santo Padre, el Papa Francisco. Somos los servidores, no los dueños, de este tesoro divino. El sacerdocio existe solo para servir a Cristo y a Su Iglesia. En respuesta a los escándalos que han perturbado a esta Iglesia local, nuestra propia humildad, responsabilidad y sacrificio personal deben ser los remedios que ofrecemos al Pueblo de Dios en la Diócesis de Sacramento. He admirado la creatividad pastoral y la generosidad célibe con la que muchos de mis hermanos sacerdotes se han ocupado de sus comunidades angustiadas por la pandemia. Debemos animarnos unos a otros en este esfuerzo fraterno común de pastorear con la paciencia y la caridad del Señor Jesús, buscando siempre servir y no ser servido.

Hago un llamado a mis hermanos sacerdotes para que se unan a mí para ofrecer un día de reparación por los pecados del abuso del clero el viernes, 6 de noviembre de 2020. Ayunen ese día, si pueden hacerlo. Ofrezcan una Misa Votiva del Sagrado Corazón de Jesús. Oren por las víctimas del abuso del clero pidiendo la sanación misericordiosa de Dios sobre ellas. Oremos también unos por otros para que podamos ejercer con generosidad, castidad y gozo nuestros deberes sacerdotales por el bien de la Iglesia y la gloria de Dios. Los fieles son bienvenidos a unirse al clero en este acto de reparación.

Que la intercesión de nuestra Santísima Madre María reaviva la alegría y la generosidad por el evangelio de su amado Hijo Jesús. Que juntos, clérigos y fieles, respondamos de todo corazón a la llamada de Jesús. Que esto no sea un momento de desaliento. “El tiempo se ha cumplido. El reino de Dios se ha acercado. Arrepiéntanse y crean en el evangelio ". (Macros 1.15)

Atentamente,

+Jaime Soto

Obispo de Sacramento

Descargue la carta aqui »